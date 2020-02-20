Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $429,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $152,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,975.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,712. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $124.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

