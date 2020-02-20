Magna International (MG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.73 per share for the quarter.

TSE:MG opened at C$68.81 on Thursday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$57.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.60.

In other Magna International news, Director Donald James Walker sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.80, for a total value of C$1,055,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,694,675. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total value of C$8,531,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,057,643.75. Insiders have sold a total of 144,000 shares of company stock worth $10,681,146 in the last quarter.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Earnings History for Magna International (TSE:MG)

