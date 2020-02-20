Magna International (MG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.73 per share for the quarter.

TSE:MG opened at C$68.81 on Thursday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$57.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.60.

In other Magna International news, Director Donald James Walker sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.80, for a total value of C$1,055,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,694,675. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total value of C$8,531,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,057,643.75. Insiders have sold a total of 144,000 shares of company stock worth $10,681,146 in the last quarter.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

