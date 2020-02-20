Magnum Market Cap Tops $742.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.46 or 0.03035202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00232874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00146720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

