Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys 2,257 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Copa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

CPA stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.77. 249,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. Copa had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America raised their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

