Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys 504,117 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,227 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,117 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.3% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $18,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 98,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,576,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,137,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,808,785. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 2.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

