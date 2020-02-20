Majedie Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of United Rentals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 429,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,429 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in United Rentals by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of URI traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.72. The stock had a trading volume of 815,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,204. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

