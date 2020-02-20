Majedie Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 563,567 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises approximately 0.9% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.14% of Mosaic worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mosaic by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after purchasing an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $64,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $32,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,671,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

