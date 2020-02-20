Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 485,973 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,433 shares of company stock worth $2,064,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.