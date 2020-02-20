Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,172,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1,742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,724,000 after acquiring an additional 258,391 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth about $44,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $209.50. 484,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,146. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.78.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.