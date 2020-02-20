Majedie Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.92 Million in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 586,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,111. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

