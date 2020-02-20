Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues Earnings Results

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Mantech International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.23 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.08-3.23 EPS.

Shares of MANT traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,765. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mantech International from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

