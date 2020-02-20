Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) PT Raised to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MANT. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mantech International from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $4.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Mantech International’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mantech International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Mantech International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mantech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mantech International by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Mantech International by 37,064.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

