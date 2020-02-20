Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to report $29.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.71 billion to $32.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $28.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $133.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.78 billion to $143.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $134.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.53 billion to $147.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

MPC traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.93. 5,513,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

