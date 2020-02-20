Marjan Mikel Buys 235,294 Shares of Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) Stock

Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) insider Marjan Mikel bought 235,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.99 ($14,184.39).
Shares of ASX RSH remained flat at $A$0.08 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,974 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.88.
About Respiri
