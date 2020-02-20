Marjan Mikel Buys 235,294 Shares of Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) Stock

Respiri Limited (ASX:RSH) insider Marjan Mikel bought 235,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.99 ($14,184.39).

Shares of ASX RSH remained flat at $A$0.08 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,974 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.88.

About Respiri

Respiri Limited, a health technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes, medical devices in Australia and Israel. The company produces and sells mobile health applications. Its products include Wheezo, a mobile app, which has asthma management diary, medication usage and reminders, and symptoms and triggers to help asthma sufferers; Wholter, a device for home ambulatory recording of nocturnal wheeze and cough; and AirSonea, a digital stethoscope that is paired to a smartphone app to record breathing sounds accurately.

