Mark McConnell Buys 104,600 Shares of Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) Stock

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) insider Mark McConnell bought 104,600 shares of Citadel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.77 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$499,151.20 ($354,007.94).

Citadel Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$2.94 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of A$8.90 ($6.31). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$4.91 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Citadel Group’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software and managed services in Australia. It is involved in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions. The company primarily offers term managed services, software-as-a-service, and strategic advisory services. It also provides education, specialist consulting and human resource, technology and integration, knowledge management and advisory, and information and communications technology managed services, as well as oncology patient management software.

