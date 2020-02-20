Max Property Group Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $673,443.00 and $29,213.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000479 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003404 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

