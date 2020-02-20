McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of MCP opened at A$2.80 ($1.99) on Thursday. McPherson’s has a 12-month low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of A$3.02 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.16 million and a PE ratio of 21.54.

Get McPherson's alerts:

About McPherson’s

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for McPherson's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPherson's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.