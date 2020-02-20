Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

ASX:MVP opened at A$11.26 ($7.99) on Thursday. Medical Developments International has a 52 week low of A$3.48 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of A$11.25 ($7.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $738.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$9.86 and a 200 day moving average of A$6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Medical Developments International Company Profile

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical drugs, and medical and veterinary equipment in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for acute pain; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

