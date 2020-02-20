Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) Director Lew Wayne Papendick Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) Director Lew Wayne Papendick purchased 10,000 shares of Medical Facilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$52,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,684.

Lew Wayne Papendick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Lew Wayne Papendick bought 600 shares of Medical Facilities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.46 per share, with a total value of C$2,075.82.

Shares of TSE:DR traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.81. The company had a trading volume of 99,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,234. Medical Facilities Corp has a one year low of C$3.60 and a one year high of C$17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Facilities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

