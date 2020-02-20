MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Trading 3.3% Higher

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.39, 465,122 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 379,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand.

