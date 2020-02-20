MenaPay Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $997,604.00 and approximately $241,203.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One MenaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,449,495 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Dcoin, ABCC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

