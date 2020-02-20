MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $5.20 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lennar by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,748. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.23.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

