MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $8.33 Million in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.33.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,235. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $224.66 and a one year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.