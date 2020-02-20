MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151,405 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 202.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 499,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,482. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

