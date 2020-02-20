MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 16,047 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 24.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $36,477,000. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $12,914,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,703,598 shares in the company, valued at $791,592,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,660 shares of company stock valued at $29,242,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 291,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $87.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.