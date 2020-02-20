MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 12,731 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MSG Networks by 29.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MSG Networks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MSG Networks by 288.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 119,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. 571,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. MSG Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

