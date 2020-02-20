MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 90,940 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,940 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

EPC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. 644,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

EPC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

