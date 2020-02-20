Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €13.20 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €13.20 ($15.35) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.66 ($15.88).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €12.20 ($14.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.00. Metro has a twelve month low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a twelve month high of €14.85 ($17.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 million and a P/E ratio of -35.16.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

