Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.26. 16,356,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,115,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

