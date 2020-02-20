Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Security National Bank

Security National Bank trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,728 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,897,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,424.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Cfra boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

