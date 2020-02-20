MineBee Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.57 Million (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One MineBee token can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. MineBee has a market cap of $63.57 million and approximately $352,008.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MineBee has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.16 or 0.03015206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00226090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00145865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

