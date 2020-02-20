Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 27,793 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 95.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 215,976 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 6,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,830. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $682.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

