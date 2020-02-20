Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. 17,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,146. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

