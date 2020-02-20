Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ MINI traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. Mobile Mini Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

