Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) to Issue $0.22 Interim Dividend

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

MND opened at A$16.73 ($11.87) on Thursday. Monadelphous Group has a fifty-two week low of A$14.56 ($10.33) and a fifty-two week high of A$20.07 ($14.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$17.15 and its 200 day moving average is A$16.62.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

