Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) to Issue $0.22 Interim Dividend

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
MND opened at A$16.73 ($11.87) on Thursday. Monadelphous Group has a fifty-two week low of A$14.56 ($10.33) and a fifty-two week high of A$20.07 ($14.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$17.15 and its 200 day moving average is A$16.62.
Monadelphous Group Company Profile
