Monero Classic Market Cap Hits $5.99 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003445 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $2,071.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00805012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001886 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002047 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,072,640 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

