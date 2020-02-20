Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,681 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 719.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 468,021 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 346,542 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after purchasing an additional 284,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,378. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

