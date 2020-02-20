Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 38

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MGNS stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,950 ($25.65). The stock had a trading volume of 346,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,768.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,411.41. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,056.60 ($13.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,920 ($25.26). The stock has a market cap of $887.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGNS shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price (up previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.68)) on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,735 ($22.82).

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

