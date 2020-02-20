Morgan Stanley Downgrades Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $48.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.66.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. Yandex has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

