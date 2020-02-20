Morgan Stanley Downgrades Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $48.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.
YNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.66.
NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. Yandex has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $48.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
