Morgan Stanley Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $112.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.60.

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.00. 443,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.86. PVH has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PVH by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PVH by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

