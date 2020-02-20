Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $64,112,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,784,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $15,817,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after purchasing an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -230.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

