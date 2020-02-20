Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Up to $18.41

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $18.41. Mosaic shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 10,673,980 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mosaic by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,112,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,901,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,784,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

