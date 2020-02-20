Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

NYSE:MSI opened at $186.32 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 375,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,955,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

