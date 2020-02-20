M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Issue $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $14.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE MTB opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.12 and its 200 day moving average is $160.67.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.