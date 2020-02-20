M&T Bank Corp Acquires 983 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock worth $2,200,540. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 2,623,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,768. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

