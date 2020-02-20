M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.10% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.80. 1,461,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

