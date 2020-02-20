M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.39. 978,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.65. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $224.66 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.33.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

