M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,888,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,401,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

