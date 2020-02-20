M&T Bank Corp Has $15.59 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4,241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 137,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,506. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

