M&T Bank Corp Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Allegion worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Allegion by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Allegion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Shares of ALLE traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.85. 1,245,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,150. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

